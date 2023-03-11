– WWE NXT returns to St. Petersburg, Florida tonight at the Armory. WWE.com is advertising Bron Breakker, Roxanne Perez, Cameron Grimes, Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin, and Cora Jade at the event.

WWE is also heading to the Covelli Center in Youngstown, Ohio tonight for a Road to WrestleMania event. And as noted, tomorrow is WWE’s Road to WrestleMania event at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

