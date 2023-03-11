wrestling / News

WWE News: Weekend Live Event Notes, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Highlights

March 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Road to WrestleMania SuperShow Image Credit: WWE, BMO Harris Bank Center

– WWE NXT returns to St. Petersburg, Florida tonight at the Armory. WWE.com is advertising Bron Breakker, Roxanne Perez, Cameron Grimes, Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin, and Cora Jade at the event.

WWE is also heading to the Covelli Center in Youngstown, Ohio tonight for a Road to WrestleMania event. And as noted, tomorrow is WWE’s Road to WrestleMania event at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s editions of SmackDown and NXT Level Up:















