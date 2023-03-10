Updated Lineup For WWE’s Madison Square Garden Show

WWE has an updated lineup for Sunday’s live event at Madison Square Garden. You can see the lineup for the show below:

* WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. TBA

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan

* Lights Out Street Fight: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

* 20-Man Battle Royal: Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, The Miz, Sheamus, Damian Priest, New Day, Dominik Mysterio, Johnny Gargano, Omos, Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Rick Boogs, Santos Escobar, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Baron Corbin and Karrion Kross (*The winner challenges Gunther for the IC title later in the evening.*)

* Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

* Ronda Rousey returns to The Garden