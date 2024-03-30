– WWE continues the Road to WrestleMania tour this weekend with two live events. Tonight, WWE heads to Manchester, New Hampshire with a live event at the SNHU Arena. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

* Jey Uso vs. Dominik Mysterio

* TBA vs. Nia Jax vs. Rhea Ripley

* LA Knight and Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso

* Bianca Belair, Zelina Vega, Naomi vs. Asuka, Iyo Sky, and Kairi Sane

* Also set to appear: Chad Gable, Gunther, The New Day, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor.

– Tomorrow, the last WWE Road to WrestleMania show will be held at the Oncenter in Syracuse, New York. Here’s the currently advertised lineup:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

* TBA vs. Nia Jax vs. Rhea Ripley

* LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso

* Bianca Belair, Zelina Vega, and Naomi vs. Asuka, Iyo Sky, and Kairi Sane

* Also set to appear: Chad Gable, Gunther, The New Day, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor.

It should be noted that while Raquel Rodriguez is advertised for both shows for the women’s Triple Threat Match, she was recently taken off the road and is currently out of action, and someone else will be taking her place.

– WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently took part in the Make-A-Wish WishMakers Wanted event in New York City. Herre’s the full press release: