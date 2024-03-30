wrestling / News
WWE News: Weekend Road to WrestleMania Notes, Cody Rhodes Takes Part in Make-A-Wish Event
– WWE continues the Road to WrestleMania tour this weekend with two live events. Tonight, WWE heads to Manchester, New Hampshire with a live event at the SNHU Arena. Here’s the advertised lineup:
* Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre
* Jey Uso vs. Dominik Mysterio
* TBA vs. Nia Jax vs. Rhea Ripley
* LA Knight and Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso
* Bianca Belair, Zelina Vega, Naomi vs. Asuka, Iyo Sky, and Kairi Sane
* Also set to appear: Chad Gable, Gunther, The New Day, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor.
– Tomorrow, the last WWE Road to WrestleMania show will be held at the Oncenter in Syracuse, New York. Here’s the currently advertised lineup:
* Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre
* TBA vs. Nia Jax vs. Rhea Ripley
* LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso
* Bianca Belair, Zelina Vega, and Naomi vs. Asuka, Iyo Sky, and Kairi Sane
* Also set to appear: Chad Gable, Gunther, The New Day, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor.
It should be noted that while Raquel Rodriguez is advertised for both shows for the women’s Triple Threat Match, she was recently taken off the road and is currently out of action, and someone else will be taking her place.
– WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently took part in the Make-A-Wish WishMakers Wanted event in New York City. Herre’s the full press release:
Make-A-Wish and celebrity wish granters announce goal to recruit 1 million people to become “WishMakers”
WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and the Impractical Jokers joined wish kids, families and supporters in New York City to launch the global “WishMakers Wanted” campaign that will enable more life-changing wishes to come true
The campaign launch took place at a private event in New York City where “WishMakers” of all kinds came together to symbolize the fact that there are countless ways to be a “WishMaker.” Wish kids and wish alumni (i.e., former wish recipients) were also on hand to share their stories and represent for all the families whose lives have been forever changed thanks to “WishMakers.” In fact, two wish kids had their wishes to meet the Impractical Jokers come true in conjunction with the event.
“Wishes are an essential part of a child’s medical treatment, and they wouldn’t be possible without the dedication and generosity of ‘WishMakers’ who continually make life better for children with critical illnesses,” Motter said. “When a wish is granted, it changes everyone involved, and we are eager for our ‘WishMakers’ to experience and feel first-hand the power and hope that come with a wish.”
The launch of “WishMakers Wanted” coincides with the start of World Wish Month during which Make-A-Wish chapters in the U.S., international affiliates and supporters worldwide will encourage people to take action to grant more life-changing wishes.
Many national corporate partners will be activating in stores or online in a variety of ways to raise money and rally their customers. Corporate partners participating during World Wish Month include: American Airlines, Avis, Bakers Square, BHG Financial, BuzzRx, Chase, Dave & Buster’s, Disney, Duck Donuts, Famous Dave’s, Fanatics, Frios Gourmet Pops, GameStop, Granite City, IT’SUGAR, Jumpzylla, Keebler, Kendra Scott, Maggiano’s Little Italy, Main Event, Marquis, Painting with a Twist, Red Lobster, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews, Royal Caribbean International, Snappy, Sugarwish, The Learning Experience, Topgolf, United Airlines, Village Inn, Vivid Seats, and WWE.
In addition, throughout the month, celebrity supporters will share the reasons why they grant wishes on social media and encourage others to join them to help Make-A-Wish reach the 1 million “WishMaker” goal.
World Wish Month reaches its culmination on April 29 known as World Wish Day, which pays tribute to the original “WishMakers,” a small group of people who joined together to grant 7-year-old Chris’ wish to be a police officer in 1980. Inspired by the experience, some of the people involved decided to create Make-A-Wish, and in turn, sparked the global wish-granting movement that has led to more than 585,000 life-changing wishes being granted.
