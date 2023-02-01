wrestling / News

WWE News: Wheel of Fortune Filming WWE Week Today, Asuka’s Royal Rumble 2023 Vlog, NXT Video Highlights

February 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wheel of Fortune

PWInsider reports that Wheel of Fortune is filming WWE week episodes today in Los Angeles. Liv Morgan, Bayley and Big E are set to be involved with the taping. The episodes will air in late March, just before Wrestlemania 39.

– Asuka has posted her latest vlog online, looking at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT:

