WWE News: Wheel of Fortune Filming WWE Week Today, Asuka’s Royal Rumble 2023 Vlog, NXT Video Highlights
February 1, 2023
– PWInsider reports that Wheel of Fortune is filming WWE week episodes today in Los Angeles. Liv Morgan, Bayley and Big E are set to be involved with the taping. The episodes will air in late March, just before Wrestlemania 39.
– Asuka has posted her latest vlog online, looking at the 2023 Royal Rumble.
– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT:
