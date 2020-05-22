WWE News: WrestleMania 31 Airing on FOX Sports 1 Next Month, How Old Is Daniel Bryan Today

– WWE is set to air WrestleMania 31 as part of their WWE block of Tuesday night programming next month. PWInsider reports that the PPV will air at 8 PM on June 2nd, preceded by a repeat of the WWE 24 special on that WrestleMania.

As is typical, the programming block will be followed by an episode of WWE Backstage.

– Daniel Bryan is 39 years old today, while NXT star Santana Garrett is 32. NXT UK star Joe Coffey is also 32 today. Former TNA Knockout Traci Brooks is 45 today.