WWE News: WrestleMania 37 Theme Song Announced, Edge’s Top 10 Greatest Rivals, WWE Now Recaps Bad Bunny Appearances

February 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Wrestlemania 37 WWE

– WWE has announced “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd as the first theme song for WrestleMania 37. The event is slated for April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. You can check out the song below:

– WWE Top 10 showcased Edge’s Top 10 Greatest Rivals, which you can view below:

– WWE Now recapped Bad Bunny appearing at the Royal Rumble and Raw this week. You can check out that video here:

