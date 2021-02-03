wrestling / News
WWE News: WrestleMania 37 Theme Song Announced, Edge’s Top 10 Greatest Rivals, WWE Now Recaps Bad Bunny Appearances
– WWE has announced “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd as the first theme song for WrestleMania 37. The event is slated for April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. You can check out the song below:
Ngl this is a tune!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/bUdtj3xTiR
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 2, 2021
– WWE Top 10 showcased Edge’s Top 10 Greatest Rivals, which you can view below:
– WWE Now recapped Bad Bunny appearing at the Royal Rumble and Raw this week. You can check out that video here:
