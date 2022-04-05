wrestling / News

WWE News: WrestleMania 38 on DVD & Blu-Ray Next Month, Kayla Sparks Thanks WWE, Bianca Belair’s WrestleMania 38 Entrance

April 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE will release WrestleMania 38 on DVD and Blu-ray on May 10. It’s currently available to pre-order on Amazon.com.

– Wrestler Kayla Sparks posted the following tweet, thanking WWE. She wrote, “Thank you to everyone at @WWE for the amazing opportunity tonight! I am forever grateful! #workhard #followyourdreams

– WWE released the following video of Bianca Belair’s WrestleMania 38 entrance:

