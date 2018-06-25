wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Looks At Paul Heyman’s Recent Rant, Everything You Need To Know Before RAW, WWE Hypes UK Tournament
– The latest edition of WWE Now looks at a rant from Paul Heyman directed at Kurt Angle and WWE.com, and how that could be related to Brock Lesnar’s contract negotiations.
– WWE has posted a preview for tonight’s RAW, telling you everything you need to know.
Here's what you NEED to know before tonight's #RAW… pic.twitter.com/ZmOsMthcMm
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2018
– WWE has also posted a video hyping the WWE UK Championship tournament on the WWE Network.