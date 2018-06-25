Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Looks At Paul Heyman’s Recent Rant, Everything You Need To Know Before RAW, WWE Hypes UK Tournament

June 25, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Paul Heyman Brock Lesnar Raw

– The latest edition of WWE Now looks at a rant from Paul Heyman directed at Kurt Angle and WWE.com, and how that could be related to Brock Lesnar’s contract negotiations.

– WWE has posted a preview for tonight’s RAW, telling you everything you need to know.

– WWE has also posted a video hyping the WWE UK Championship tournament on the WWE Network.

article topics :

Paul Heyman, RAW, WWE UK Championship, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading