WWE News: WWE Summerslam Reaches Capacity For Thunderdome Virtual Audience, Karrion Kross Trains For NXT Takeover, IIconics Talk Cell Phones

August 21, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins Street Fight at Summerslam

– WWE has announced that it has reached capacity for its virtual audience of fans that will be shown during Summerslam this Sunday. Applications opened up for the event earlier this morning. As with Smackdown, it took less than an hour for capacity to be reached. RAW is expected to open up some time this weekend.

– The IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, are the focus of a new WWE digital series “What’s the Hell in Your Cell?”, which focuses on superstars detailing what’s on their phones. It’s presented by Cricket Wireless.

– WWE has posted a new video showing Karrion Kross training for his NXT championship match with Keith Lee at NXT Takeover XXX tomorrow night.

