wrestling / News

WWE News: Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston Dress Up as ‘The New Judgment Day’ for Halloween, Johnny Gargano on How DIY Started Seven Years Ago

October 31, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
New Day Xavier Woods Kofi Kingston WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– It’s a New Day, or rather, it’s a New Judgment Day. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston dressed up as The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest for Halloween, calling themselves The New Judgment Day. You can check out that photo that Woods shared below:

– Johnny Gargano posted the following message, looking back how DIY started in WWE NXT back in 2016. He wrote, “When we first started in @WWE in 2016.. @CiampaWWE and I often wondered what #DIY would look like on #RAW or Smackdown..It took us a while to get to this point but our story is unlike any other and we carry those moments with us. Tonight was just the beginning.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Johnny Gargano, The Judgment Day, The New Day, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading