– It’s a New Day, or rather, it’s a New Judgment Day. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston dressed up as The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest for Halloween, calling themselves The New Judgment Day. You can check out that photo that Woods shared below:

New Judgement Day pic.twitter.com/RlJRQb7Hpg — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) October 31, 2023

– Johnny Gargano posted the following message, looking back how DIY started in WWE NXT back in 2016. He wrote, “When we first started in @WWE in 2016.. @CiampaWWE and I often wondered what #DIY would look like on #RAW or Smackdown..It took us a while to get to this point but our story is unlike any other and we carry those moments with us. Tonight was just the beginning.”