WWE News: Xavier Woods on Pat Sajak Retiring From Wheel of Fortune, Preview of Mega Powers Action Figure 2-Pack, Raw Video Highlights
– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods commented on longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak announcing his retirement from the game show next year. He wrote the following:
“Just heard the news that @PatOnWheel is retiring after this upcoming season of @WheelofFortune – HUGE congrats to him and all the amazing work he’s done. As a host, he’s been an inspiration to me for years and I’m honored that I had the chance to share the stage with him.”
– Ringisde Collectibles released an early look at the upcoming WWE Mega Powers action figure 2-pack from Mattel. The set is now available to order HERE.
– WWE released the following highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:
