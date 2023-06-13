– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods commented on longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak announcing his retirement from the game show next year. He wrote the following:

“Just heard the news that @PatOnWheel is retiring after this upcoming season of @WheelofFortune – HUGE congrats to him and all the amazing work he’s done. As a host, he’s been an inspiration to me for years and I’m honored that I had the chance to share the stage with him.”

Ringisde Collectibles released an early look at the upcoming WWE Mega Powers action figure 2-pack from Mattel.

