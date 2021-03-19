WWE News: Upcoming Young Rock Episode To Focus On Andre The Giant, WWE The Day Of Sneak Peek, Isla Dawn’s Diabolic Vision

– The sixth episode of Young Rock, which will air on March 30, will be focused around Andre the Giant. Here’s the official synopsis for the episode:

“Hawaii, 1982: Dewey spends a day with Andre the Giant that neither will ever forget; Lia and Rocky prepare for the huge Island Battle Royal, where more than the title is at stake; In 2032, candidate Johnson reveals his running mate.”

– WWE has released a sneak peek at the newest episode of WWE The Day Of, which is built around the build to Elimination Chamber. In the video, Drew McIntyre, Cesaro, Sheamus, and Jeff Hardy all discuss their thoughts prior to their matches.

The episode of WWE The Day Of is available for streaming on Peacock and the free version of the WWE Network.

– In another new clip on WWE’s YouTube channel, the focus is on Isla Dawn and NXT UK in a highlight from the most recent edition of the show.