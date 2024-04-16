wrestling / News

WWE: Next Gen’s Julian Baldi Says He’s Signed With Company

April 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Next Gen Image Credit: WWE

Julian Baldi, one of the stars of Roku’s WWE: Next Gen reality series, says he’s signed with WWE. Baldi, a football alum from Valdosa State University, posted to Twitter on Tuesday and said that he’s signed a deal with the company.

Baldi wrote:

“IT’S OFFICIAL – It had to be kept a secret but I can finally announce that I have signed with WWE! Andiamo #WWENextGen #wwenxt”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Julian Baldi, WWE, WWE Next Gen, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading