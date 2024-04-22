wrestling / News

WWE News: New Next Gen Sneak Peeks, Ricochet & Kofi Kingston Play Tekken 8

April 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE: Next Gen Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has posted several sneak peeks for the new episode of WWE: Next Gen. You can see the clips below for the series, which airs on Roku:

– A new episode of UpUpDownDown features Ricochet taking on Kofi Kingston in Tekken 8:

