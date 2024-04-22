wrestling / News
WWE News: New Next Gen Sneak Peeks, Ricochet & Kofi Kingston Play Tekken 8
April 22, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE has posted several sneak peeks for the new episode of WWE: Next Gen. You can see the clips below for the series, which airs on Roku:
– A new episode of UpUpDownDown features Ricochet taking on Kofi Kingston in Tekken 8:
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan on How Airing the CM Punk & Jack Perry Footage Helped Explain Perry’s Whereabouts
- Will Ospreay Addresses Comments on Triple H, Says He’s Done Talking About It
- Drew McIntyre Confirms Injury, Reveals Why He Didn’t Just Leave at WrestleMania 40
- Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Liv Morgan Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos