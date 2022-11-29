WWE NIL Signee AJ Ferrari To Stand Trial On Sexual Battery Charges

AJ Ferrari, who is a member of WWE’s NIL program, will go to trial on charges of sexual battery. As previously reported, Ferrari was charged with one count of felony sexual battery in August in relation to an incident that happened in July. OKC Fox reports that the judge in the case has found there is probable cause in the case and has set the trial arraignment date for December 6th.

Ferrari, who who was announced as part of the initial WWE NIL class in December of 2021, was released from OSU’s wrestling team in July due to an “accumulation” of issues including a protective order being filed against him. The assault allegedly happened on July 2nd in the home of a woman in Stillwater, OK. The woman alleges that Ferrari performed unwanted sexual acts on her as he held her down in her bed. She filed for the emergency protective order against him on July 5th.