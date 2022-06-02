wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Nominated For Hashtag Sports Awards, Liv Morgan Decorates Cookies, Riddle Talks Elden Ring
– WWE has been nominated for three awards in the fourth annual Hashtag Sports Awards. The WWE PR account shared the news on Wednsday, writing:
[email protected] is thrilled to be a finalist in the below categories for the 4th annual @HashtagSports Awards!
* ️Best Engagement through NFTs of Digital Collectibles – WWE
* Best NIL Program – WWE Next In Line
* Best Use of Technology – WWE ThunderDome
– WWE posted a new Small Business Superstars video sponsored by Cricket, featuring Liv Morgan decorating cookies with Black Sheep Cookie Co founder Brianna Smith:
– The latest UpUpDownDown video has Xavier Woods talking Elden Ring with Riddle:
