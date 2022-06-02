wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Nominated For Hashtag Sports Awards, Liv Morgan Decorates Cookies, Riddle Talks Elden Ring

June 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has been nominated for three awards in the fourth annual Hashtag Sports Awards. The WWE PR account shared the news on Wednsday, writing:

[email protected] is thrilled to be a finalist in the below categories for the 4th annual @HashtagSports Awards!

* ️Best Engagement through NFTs of Digital Collectibles – WWE
* Best NIL Program – WWE Next In Line
* Best Use of Technology – WWE ThunderDome

– WWE posted a new Small Business Superstars video sponsored by Cricket, featuring Liv Morgan decorating cookies with Black Sheep Cookie Co founder Brianna Smith:

– The latest UpUpDownDown video has Xavier Woods talking Elden Ring with Riddle:

