WWE News: WWE Nominated For Hashtag Sports Awards, Liv Morgan Decorates Cookies, Riddle Talks Elden Ring

– WWE has been nominated for three awards in the fourth annual Hashtag Sports Awards. The WWE PR account shared the news on Wednsday, writing:

[email protected] is thrilled to be a finalist in the below categories for the 4th annual @HashtagSports Awards! * ️Best Engagement through NFTs of Digital Collectibles – WWE

* Best NIL Program – WWE Next In Line

* Best Use of Technology – WWE ThunderDome

.@WWE is thrilled to be a finalist in the below categories for the 4th annual @HashtagSports Awards! ⚫️Best Engagement through NFTs of Digital Collectibles – WWE

⚫️Best NIL Program – WWE Next In Line

⚫️Best Use of Technology – WWE ThunderDome https://t.co/wC3vUDcI8g — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) June 1, 2022

– WWE posted a new Small Business Superstars video sponsored by Cricket, featuring Liv Morgan decorating cookies with Black Sheep Cookie Co founder Brianna Smith:

– The latest UpUpDownDown video has Xavier Woods talking Elden Ring with Riddle: