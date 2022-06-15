WWE NXT 2.0 Numbers Drop This Week, Audience Stays Above 600,000 Viewers

– Showbuzz Daily has the numbers for last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0. Overall numbers dropped this week. However, the show did manage to stay above 600,000 viewers for last night’s USA Network broadcast.

Last night’s show was pre-taped last week. The show drew an average audience of 612,000 viewers. The viewership decreased from last week’s post-NXT In Your House 22 episode, which drew 657,000 viewers.

Numbers were also down in the P18-49 key ratings demo. NXT 2.0 finished with a 0.12 rating in the demo, falling from last week’s 0.14 rating.

WWE NXT 2.0 ranked No. 25 for cable originals on Tuesday. The show fell slightly from its No. 22 ranking for last week, but it still managed to remain in the Top 25 of the Cable Top 150 rankings.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the ratings for Tuesday with a 0.26. Meanwhile, The FIVE on FNC topped viewership for cable originals with 3.351 million viewers.