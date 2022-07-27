WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Rises This Week, Rating Steady

– Showbuzz Daily has the TV numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0. Last night’s show saw a slight increase in overall viewership, while the key demo rating held steady.

The live USA Network broadcast averaged 600,000 viewers. The average viewership increased from last week’s show, which drew 588,000 viewers. This is the highest viewership for WWE NXT 2.0 in about a month (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston).

The P18-49 key ratings demo held steady from last week. Last night’s show drew a 0.13 rating, which is identical to last week’s episode. NXT 2.0 ranked No. 21 for the night, falling from its No. 14 slot in the Cable Top 150 rankings last week.

The Jaws vs. Kraken broadcast on Discovery Channel topped the ratings for cable originals on Tuesday night with a 0.29 rating. The Five on FNC topped the viewership for Tuesday with 3.204 million viewers.