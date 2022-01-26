WWE NXT 2.0 Soundtrack Released For Free Online

WWE has released the entire soundtrack for their NXT 2.0 brand, titled ‘As Close As it Gets’, for free online. It can be found on Apple Music, Spotify and Youtube. The EP was produced by Def Rebel and contains three version of OllieJayy’s song ‘Make ‘Em Fall’, which she performed last night on TV. It has a total runtime of ten minutes.

1. Make Em Fall (Rap Mix) – featuring OllieJayy

2. Shooting Star (Program Theme)

3. Out the Way (Program Theme)

4. Make Em Fall – featuring OllieJayy

5. Make Em Fall (Rock Mix) – featuring OllieJayy