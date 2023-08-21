wrestling / News
WWE NXT Signee Andrzej Hughes-Murray Makes In-Ring Debut
August 20, 2023 | Posted by
A new NXT talent made his debut at a WWE NXT show in Tampa over the weekend. WrestleTalk reports that Andrzej Hughes-Murray made his debut at a live event on Saturday in Tampa, losing to Joe Coffey.
Hughes-Murray joined the company in June as part of the spring 2023 NXT Performance Center class. He is a former Oregon State University football player who signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agentlast year.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Cash Wheeler’s Arrest: “I Can’t Think Of A Worse Situation”
- Booker T Discusses Lacey Evans’ WWE Departure, WWE Trying To Repackage Her As Sgt. Slaughter
- Bruce Prichard Explains Why He Won’t Appear on Dark Side of the Ring Again
- LuFisto Sends Message To MJF Following His Defense of Cash Wheeler