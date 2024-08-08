– TNA Wrestling has confirmed that WWE NXT wrestler Dante Chen will be the third entrant in one of the Ultimate X qualifying matches on tonight’s edition of TNA Impact. Dante Chen will be in the Ultimate X Qualifier against KC Navarro and Zachary Wentz.

The winners of tonight’s Ultimate X qualifiers will secure spots in the Ultimate X Match scheduled for TNA Emergence. Tonight’s TNA Impact will air on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. TBD

* Ultimate X Qualifier: Mike Bailey vs. Trent Seven vs. Jake Something

* Ultimate X Qualifier: KC Navarro vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Dante Chen

* Joe Hendry vs. NXT’s Wolfgang

* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Fallout from PCO and Steph de Lander’s wedding

* Bound for Glory location announcement