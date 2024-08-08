wrestling / News
WWE NXT’s Dante Chen Competing in Ultimate X Qualifier on Tonight’s TNA Impact
– TNA Wrestling has confirmed that WWE NXT wrestler Dante Chen will be the third entrant in one of the Ultimate X qualifying matches on tonight’s edition of TNA Impact. Dante Chen will be in the Ultimate X Qualifier against KC Navarro and Zachary Wentz.
The winners of tonight’s Ultimate X qualifiers will secure spots in the Ultimate X Match scheduled for TNA Emergence. Tonight’s TNA Impact will air on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. TBD
* Ultimate X Qualifier: Mike Bailey vs. Trent Seven vs. Jake Something
* Ultimate X Qualifier: KC Navarro vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Dante Chen
* Joe Hendry vs. NXT’s Wolfgang
* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Fallout from PCO and Steph de Lander’s wedding
* Bound for Glory location announcement
The Ultimate X match returns at #TNAEmergence! Don’t miss @SpeedballBailey vs. @trentseven vs. @JakeSomething_ and @ZacharyWentz vs. @KCwrestles vs. @WWENXT's @DanteChenWWE in qualifying matches TONIGHT at 8/7c on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/7WQB11q7rC
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 8, 2024