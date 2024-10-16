– Wrestlenomics has the viewership and ratings numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. This marked NXT’s third week on The CW. However, the previous two episodes were heavily loaded shows, and they were also on the road outside of NXT’s usual venue of the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando. So this was indicative of a more normal episode of NXT moving forward on The CW.

Last night’s show averaged 639,000 viewers. Viewership dropped 27% from last week’s show, which averaged 874,000 viewers. For comparison, NXT’s debut episode on The CW drew 895,000 viewers.

Also, in the P18-49 key demo ratings, NXT drew an average 0.18 rating. The rating decreased from the 0.24 rating for last week’s WWE NXT’s debut on The CW drew a 0.26 rating. NXT faced competition against the MLB ALCS game featuring the Yankees vs. the Guardians on TBS. The MLB Playoff game coverage led the night in viewership and ratings with 5.4 million viewers and a 1.28 rating in the key demo.