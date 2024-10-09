– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT on The CW. Last night marked NXT’s second episode on The CW following last week’s debut. The show was also on the road for the second straight week, with multiple main roster Superstar appearances. In the main event, former WWE Champion Randy Orton defeated Je’Von Evans.

WWE NXT averaged 874,000 viewers. Viewership slightly dipped by 2% from last week’s show, The CW debut, which averaged 895,000 viewers. The second hour of the show went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, which aired live on Tuesday night this week on TBS.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, NXT drew a 0.24 rating. The rating fell from the 0.24 rating for The CW debut last week. Last night’s show was held at The Factory at the District in Chesterfield, Missouri.