WWE taped several matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up last night at the Performance Center before the live episode of NXT. The episodes will stream on Peacock this Friday. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson def. Carlee Bright & Kendal Grey

* Je’Von Evans def. SCRYPTS

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe