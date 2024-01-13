wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Event Results 01.13.24: Cora Jade Reportedly Injured

January 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cora Jade may have suffered a knee injury last night at a WWE NXT live event in Dade City, Florida. During the night’s main event, Jade took on NXT women’s champion Lyra Valkyria. It seems she landed awkwardly on her leg and had to be helped to the back. Jade seemingly acknowledged (but didn’t outright confirm) reports with a Twitter post, and a GIF that reads: “I laugh to keep from crying.

You can find results from the show below, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Axiom & Nathan Frazer def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade
* Thea Hail & Jacy Jayne def. Kennedy Cummins & Jaida Parker
* Trey Bearhill def. Lexis King
* Gallus def. Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe
* Joe Gacy def. Javier Bernal
* Tony D’Angelo & Channing Lorenzo (with Adrianna Rizzo) def. Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin and Hank Walker & Tank Ledger
* Roxanne Perez, Kelani Jordan & Karmen Petrovic def. Arianna Grace, Elektra Lopez & Kiana James
* Dijack def. Keanu Carver
* Oba Femi def. Brooks Jensen
* NXT Women’s Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Cora Jade

