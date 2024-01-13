WWE NXT Live Event Results 01.13.24: Cora Jade Reportedly Injured

Cora Jade may have suffered a knee injury last night at a WWE NXT live event in Dade City, Florida. During the night’s main event, Jade took on NXT women’s champion Lyra Valkyria. It seems she landed awkwardly on her leg and had to be helped to the back. Jade seemingly acknowledged (but didn’t outright confirm) reports with a Twitter post, and a GIF that reads: “I laugh to keep from crying.”

Breaking news @CoraJadeWWE looks to have a bad knee injury at the NXT house show in Dade City FL. There was a fake knee injury spot early in the match but the end saw jade land funny and a pin by Lyra that looked botched 4 people carried jade to the back #NXTDadeCity #nxt pic.twitter.com/SWOZxeJFbK — pro wrestling nerd (@wrestlingnerdRA) January 13, 2024

You can find results from the show below, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Axiom & Nathan Frazer def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

* Thea Hail & Jacy Jayne def. Kennedy Cummins & Jaida Parker

* Trey Bearhill def. Lexis King

* Gallus def. Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe

* Joe Gacy def. Javier Bernal

* Tony D’Angelo & Channing Lorenzo (with Adrianna Rizzo) def. Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin and Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

* Roxanne Perez, Kelani Jordan & Karmen Petrovic def. Arianna Grace, Elektra Lopez & Kiana James

* Dijack def. Keanu Carver

* Oba Femi def. Brooks Jensen

* NXT Women’s Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Cora Jade

The women’s division is tearing down the house #NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/FTI2JPbiUv — Rachel bzibziak (@BzibziakRachel) January 13, 2024