WWE NXT Live Results: Ember Moon vs. Shayna Baszler, More

– WWE held an NXT live show in Sebring, Florida on Friday night, with Ember Moon vs. Shayna Baszler in the main event. Results are, per Wrestling Inc:

* Heavy Machinery defeated Kona Reeves and Dan Matha.

* Candice LeRae defeated Aliyah.

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Raul Mendoza.

* SAnitY defeated Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude.

* Aleister Black defeated Chris Dijak.

* War Machine defeated Killian Dain and Marcel Barthel.

* Ethan Carter III defeated Trent Seven.

* NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon retained over Shayna Baszler.