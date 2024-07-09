WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 Date And Location Revealed

Date and location for the next NXT PLE, No Mercy, has been revealed. PWinsider reported today that No Mercy will take place in a few months.

The event will go down on September 1st from Denver, Colorado. This will come after their Great American Bash TV special on SYFY in August.

WWE held the event last September that featured Trick Williams winning the North American Title, Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Title and main evented by Becky Lynch defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match.