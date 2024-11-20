WWE NXT Rises in Ratings and Viewership This Week

– Wrestlenomics has the viewership and ratings figures for last night’s live edition of WWE NXT on The CW. NXT saw an increase in numbers across the board in comparison to last week’s show, which marked NXT’s return to its regular night.

Last night’s show saw another increase in the overall viewership. NXT drew an average audience of 672,000 viewers. Viewership increased by 6% from last week’s show, which averaged 631,000 viewers.

Ratings were also up in the P18-49 key demo. NXT drew an average 0.19, rising from last week’s 0.16 rating in the same key demo. WWE NXT finished at No. 12 in the rankings for broadcast and cable programming in primetime.

The CONCACAF Nations League game between Honduras and Mexico on Univision led the night with a 0.75 rating and a total audience of 2.343 million viewers. The NBA game on TNT featuring the Boston Celtics vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers topped the ratings for cable programming with a 0.50 rating and 1.691 million viewers.