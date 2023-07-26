wrestling / News
WWE NXT Viewership Dips, Ratings Rise in Key Demo This Week
– Wrestlenomics has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV. Last night’s show was the final go-home episode before this weekend’s NXT Great American Bash premium live event. While overall viewership was slightly down this week, the show actually saw a rise in its key demo audience.
This week’s NXT averaged 703,000 viewers. That’s slightly down from last week’s average overall audience of 746,000 viewers.
However, in the P18-49 key ratings demo, the show drew a 0.23 rating. The key demo rating was actually up from last week’s show, which averaged a 0.21 rating.
Next week’s live edition of WWE NXT will feature the fallout from Sunday’s Great American Bash.
WWE NXT last night on USA Network (8:00-10:06pm):
703,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.23
Dark Side of the Ring last night on VICE (10-11pm):
185,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.05
📊 https://t.co/qDSSxyAPtr pic.twitter.com/RoOQkKPRsS
— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) July 26, 2023
