WWE NXT Viewership Dips, Ratings Rise in Key Demo This Week

– Wrestlenomics has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV. Last night’s show was the final go-home episode before this weekend’s NXT Great American Bash premium live event. While overall viewership was slightly down this week, the show actually saw a rise in its key demo audience.

This week’s NXT averaged 703,000 viewers. That’s slightly down from last week’s average overall audience of 746,000 viewers.

However, in the P18-49 key ratings demo, the show drew a 0.23 rating. The key demo rating was actually up from last week’s show, which averaged a 0.21 rating.

Next week’s live edition of WWE NXT will feature the fallout from Sunday’s Great American Bash.