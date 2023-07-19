WWE NXT Rating, Audience Hit Four-Week Bests

This week’s episode of WWE NXT saw an increase in rating and audience to a month-long high. Tuesday’s show scored a 0.21 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 746,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics, up 5% and 11.2% respectively from last week’s 0.20 demo rating and audience of 671,000.

The demo rating and audience were both the best for the show since the June 20th episode drew a 0.23 demo rating and 773,000 viewers.

NXT is averaging a 0.153 demo rating and 607,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.129 demo rating and 594,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.