WWE NXT Ratings Drop for No Mercy Go-Home Episode

– Sports TV Ratings has the Tuesday television numbers for this week’s edition of WWE NXT TV. Last night’s live USA Network broadcast was the go-home show before this weekend’s NXT No Mercy.

This week’s edition of WWE NXT averaged 636,000 viewers. Viewership fell from last week’s show, which drew 824,000 viewers. The broadcast from two weeks ago averaged 850,000 viewers.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key demo. NXT averaged a 0.18 rating. The number was down from last week’s rating of 0.24 in the same key demo. The key demo rating for two weeks ago was 0.26.