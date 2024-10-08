– WWE NXT is back on the road again tonight for its second episode on The CW. Randy Orton will be in action against Je’Von Evans. Also, Oba Femi defends his North American Title against Tony D’Angelo. Additionally, Nathan Frazer and Axiom defend their NXT Tag Team Titles against former WWE Tag Team Champions Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

Tonight’s show is being held at The Factory at the District in Chesterfield, Missouri. The show will be broadcast live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. The second hour will be going up against tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show. Here is the updated lineup:

* Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans

* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo

* NXT Tag Team Championships Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

* Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Kelani Jordan vs. Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx

* Trick Williams to address the WWE NXT Universe

* Sexyy Red performs

* We will hear from NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade