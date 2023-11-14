wrestling / News

WWE NXT Preview: Chase U vs. D’Angelo & Stacks Rematch, Wes Lee vs. Baron Corbin

November 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Chase U vs Stacks and D'Angelo Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT returns with a new episode live tonight on USA Network. On tonight’s show, NXT Tag Team Champions Chase University face Tony D’Angelo and Stacks in a title rematch from Halloween Havoc. Also, Wes Lee faces Baron Corbin and more of the Iron Survivor Qualifying matchups.

Tonight’s live broadcast starts on USA at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Chase U vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks
Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend
Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Trick Williams vs. Joe Coffey
* Wes Lee vs. Baron Corbin
* Alpha Academy appear on The Supernova Sessions
* Xia Li and Lyra Valkyria have a Warriors Tea Ceremony
* Chase U are under investigation

WWE also released a new preview video for tonight’s NXT, highlighting the investigation of Chase U and the Iron Survivor qualifying matchups. You can check out that preview clip below:

