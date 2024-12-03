wrestling / News

WWE NXT Preview: Last Stop Before Deadline, No. 1 Contenders Tag Team Battle Royal

December 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT 12-3-24 - Tag Team Contenders Battle Royal Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT returns with a new episode tonight on The CW. This is the last stop before NXT Deadline. There will be a tag team battle royal to crown new No. 1 contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Also set for tonight, There will be two Last Chance Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches. WWE Hall of Famers X-Pac and Eric Bischoff will also appear. WWE NXT airs at 8:00 pm EST on The CW. Here’s the updated lineup:

Last Chance Iron Survivor Qualifier: Wren Sinclair vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lexis King vs. Cedric Alexander
Last Chance Iron Survivor Qualifier: Eddy Thorpe vs. Axiom vs. Jaida Parker vs. Cora Jade
#1 Contenders Tag Team Battle Royal
* Eric Bischoff appears
* X-Pac appears

