WWE NXT Preview: Last Stop Before Deadline, No. 1 Contenders Tag Team Battle Royal
– WWE NXT returns with a new episode tonight on The CW. This is the last stop before NXT Deadline. There will be a tag team battle royal to crown new No. 1 contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championships.
Also set for tonight, There will be two Last Chance Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches. WWE Hall of Famers X-Pac and Eric Bischoff will also appear. WWE NXT airs at 8:00 pm EST on The CW. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Last Chance Iron Survivor Qualifier: Wren Sinclair vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lexis King vs. Cedric Alexander
* Last Chance Iron Survivor Qualifier: Eddy Thorpe vs. Axiom vs. Jaida Parker vs. Cora Jade
* #1 Contenders Tag Team Battle Royal
* Eric Bischoff appears
* X-Pac appears
https://x.com/WWENXT/status/1863674498685214829
https://x.com/WWENXT/status/1863342308650807338
https://x.com/WWENXT/status/1863689600847196339
