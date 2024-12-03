– WWE NXT returns with a new episode tonight on The CW. This is the last stop before NXT Deadline. There will be a tag team battle royal to crown new No. 1 contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Also set for tonight, There will be two Last Chance Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches. WWE Hall of Famers X-Pac and Eric Bischoff will also appear. WWE NXT airs at 8:00 pm EST on The CW. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Last Chance Iron Survivor Qualifier: Wren Sinclair vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lexis King vs. Cedric Alexander

* Last Chance Iron Survivor Qualifier: Eddy Thorpe vs. Axiom vs. Jaida Parker vs. Cora Jade

* #1 Contenders Tag Team Battle Royal

* Eric Bischoff appears

* X-Pac appears

