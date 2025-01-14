WWE NXT Preview: Fraxiom Defend Tag Titles Against OTM

– WWE NXT returns with a new episode later tonight on The CW. The Fraxiom defend their NXT Tag Team Titles against top contenders, OTM. OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) previously won the Christmas Chaos Fatal 4-Way Tag Team bout on last month’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE NXT to earn a title shot.

Also, Shotzi will be in action tonight, challenging Stephanie Vaquer, with the winner earning a shot at the NXT Women’s North American Title. NXT airs live tonight on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Fraxiom vs. OTM

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend vs. The Unholy Union

* NXT Women’s North American Championship #1 Contenders Match: Shotzi vs. Stephanie Vaquer