wrestling / News
WWE NXT Rating, Audience Spike For Spring Breakin’ Episode
WWE NXT saw its best rating of 2023 for this week’s Spring Breakin’ episode, with the viewership also jumping. Tuesday’s show brought in a 0.18 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 647,000 viewers, up 28.6% and 14.5% respectively from last week’s 0.14 demo rating and audience of 565,000 viewers. The demo rating hit the highest point since the October 18th, 2022 episode also had a 0.18, and the total audience was the best since the January 10th, 2022 episode had 700,000 viewers.
The episode ranked #14 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The night was lead by the 7:33 PM ET NBA Playoff game on TNT, which had a 1.16 demo rating and 3.324 million viewers.
NXT is averaging a 0.141 demo rating and 598,000 viewers in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.128 demo rating and 594,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.