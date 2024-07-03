WWE NXT Rating Hits Two-Month Low, Viewership Drops

WWE NXT’s ratings and audience dipped this week, with the demo rating hitting the lowest point since late April. Tuesday’s episode scored a 0.15 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 542,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 16.7% and 11.3% respectively from last week’s 0.18 demo rating and audience of 611,000.

The show’s demo rating was the lowest since the April 30th episode brought in a 0.14, while the total audience was the worst since the July 4th, 2023 episode had 508,000.

NXT is averaging a 0.189 demo rating and 646,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.150 demo rating and 600,000 viewers for the same time period in 2023.