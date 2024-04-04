Tuesday’s WWE NXT Up In Viewership, Demo Ahead of Stand & Deliver

Spoiler TV reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT was up in both viewership and the key 18-49 demo from last week, heading into Stand & Deliver.

The show drew 641,000 viewers, up from last week’s 601,000. Meanwhile, it had a 0.20 rating in 18-49, up from last week’s 0.17.

The top rated program was an NBA game on TNT between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors, which had an 0.48 and 1,383,000 viewers. Fox News’ The Five had the most viewers, with 3,088,000 (0.12 rating).