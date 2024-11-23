wrestling / News

WWE NXT Results 11.22.24: Trick Williams Teams With Je’Von Evans in Headliner

November 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT 10-1-24 Trick Williams Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT was back for another non-televised live event last night at the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam :

* Duke Hudson beat Anthony Luke.
* Izzi Dame beat Dani Palmer.
* Nikkita Lyons and Wendy Choo beat Brinley Reece and Adrianna Rizzo.
* Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs beat Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe.
* Tatum Paxley beat Stevie Turner.
* Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match: Hank Walker and Tank Ledger beat OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price), The Family (Channing Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino), No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne and Tavion Heights).
* Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley beat Sol Ruca and Kendall Grey.
* Oro Mensah beat Josh Black.
* Gigi Dolin defeated Cora Jade (with Roxanne Perez).
* Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans defeated Brooks Jensen and Ridge Holland.

