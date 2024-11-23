wrestling / News
WWE NXT Results 11.22.24: Trick Williams Teams With Je’Von Evans in Headliner
– WWE NXT was back for another non-televised live event last night at the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam :
* Duke Hudson beat Anthony Luke.
* Izzi Dame beat Dani Palmer.
* Nikkita Lyons and Wendy Choo beat Brinley Reece and Adrianna Rizzo.
* Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs beat Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe.
* Tatum Paxley beat Stevie Turner.
* Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match: Hank Walker and Tank Ledger beat OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price), The Family (Channing Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino), No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne and Tavion Heights).
* Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley beat Sol Ruca and Kendall Grey.
* Oro Mensah beat Josh Black.
* Gigi Dolin defeated Cora Jade (with Roxanne Perez).
* Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans defeated Brooks Jensen and Ridge Holland.
Gigi Dolin made her return defeating Cora Jade tonight at #NXTLakeland
This is Gigi’s first match since March 12th this year.
📸 credits: @ michaelduron & ghostlykiddd pic.twitter.com/1jYNSvjClr
— Female Locker Room (@femalelroom) November 23, 2024
Champ in the house! #NXTLakeland pic.twitter.com/PhkgWgLHEF
— Anthony (@RealMaskedChaos) November 23, 2024
#NXTLakeland #NikkitaLyons and #WendyChoo rocked it tonight for the win!! 🔥🔥🦁🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8Bif3ehVd6
— Lunker Cove (@LunkerCove) November 23, 2024