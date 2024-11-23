– WWE NXT was back for another non-televised live event last night at the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam :

* Duke Hudson beat Anthony Luke.

* Izzi Dame beat Dani Palmer.

* Nikkita Lyons and Wendy Choo beat Brinley Reece and Adrianna Rizzo.

* Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs beat Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe.

* Tatum Paxley beat Stevie Turner.

* Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match: Hank Walker and Tank Ledger beat OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price), The Family (Channing Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino), No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne and Tavion Heights).

* Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley beat Sol Ruca and Kendall Grey.

* Oro Mensah beat Josh Black.

* Gigi Dolin defeated Cora Jade (with Roxanne Perez).

* Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans defeated Brooks Jensen and Ridge Holland.