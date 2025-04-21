wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Stars Attend Joey Janela’s Spring Break, Janela Attends WrestleMania
April 21, 2025
– Several NXT stars attended Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9 over WrestleMania weekend. Fightful Select reports that Je’Von Evans, Tavion Heights, and Karmen Petrovic attended the show. WWE alumnus Raj Dhesi was also there.
– In related news, the site reports that Janela was in attendance at WrestleMania 41 night two on Sunday.
