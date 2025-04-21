wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Stars Attend Joey Janela’s Spring Break, Janela Attends WrestleMania

April 21, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joey Janela's Spring Break 9 Sabu 4-18-25 Image Credit: GCW

– Several NXT stars attended Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9 over WrestleMania weekend. Fightful Select reports that Je’Von Evans, Tavion Heights, and Karmen Petrovic attended the show. WWE alumnus Raj Dhesi was also there.

– In related news, the site reports that Janela was in attendance at WrestleMania 41 night two on Sunday.

