WWE NXT UK’s Joseph Conners Now a Free Agent, Appears at BWR Show

– Longtime WWE NXT UK talent Joseph Conners is reportedly now a free agent, per Bodyslam.net. It’s currently unknown if this was a WWE decision, if Conners asked for his release, or if his WWE contract expired.

The news comes after Joseph Conners made a surprise appearance at an indie event for British Wrestling Revolution on Friday (Dec. 3). After the event, Conners tweeted out a promo video with the caption, “No restrictions.”

Wrestle Carnival also announced over the weekend that Conners will be appearing at the Carnival of Champions event on January 30, where he will address the promotion. He’s also been announced to be in action at Thursday Night Carnival for the promotion on February 17, 2022.

Conners had been with NXT UK since 2017 when he competed in the first-ever NXT UK Championship tournament. He worked only four NXT UK matches last year and only for in 2021, with the last one airing in July.

