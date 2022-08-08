wrestling / News

WWE NXT UK Stars Will Be Headed To The US For NXT Soon

August 8, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT UK Logo Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that several wrestlers from the WWE NXT UK brand will be coming to the US to make appearances on NXT. They are all set to arrive in Florida later this month. The names being discussed backstage include Charlie Dempsey and Gallus (Wolfgang, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey).

