Various News: Today’s WWE NXT UK To Feature Superstar Picks, AEW Dynamite Highlights, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

April 16, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– This week’s episode of WWE NXT UK on the WWE Network (3 PM ET) will feature ‘Superstar Picks.’ Four NXT UK stars will reveal their most memorable matches.

WWE wrote: “Catch a special NXT UK – Superstar Picks edition today at 3 pm ET/8 pm BST on the WWE Network

We all have our favorite matches that stick with us through the years. Now, four NXT UK Superstars get the chance to reveal their most memorable matches in a Superstar Picks episode.

Assistant to the General Manager Sid Scala ran down what to expect from a special edition of NXT UK earlier this week on Twitter.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Mia Yim (31), Vickie Guerrero (52) and Paul London (40). Today would have been the 83rd birthday of George ‘The Animal’ Steele.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can find our full report here.

