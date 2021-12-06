wrestling / News

WWE NXT WarGames 2021 Pre-Show Livestream

December 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT WarGames Pre-Show

– The livestream is now available for the WWE NXT WarGames 2021 pre-show. As a reminder, the main card will begin at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. You can watch the livestream in the player below:

