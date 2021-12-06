wrestling / News
WWE NXT WarGames 2021 Pre-Show Livestream
December 5, 2021 | Posted by
– The livestream is now available for the WWE NXT WarGames 2021 pre-show. As a reminder, the main card will begin at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. You can watch the livestream in the player below:
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle On TNA Rushing His Initial Storyline With Samoa Joe, Whether He Agreed With Ending Joe’s Undefeated Streak
- Shawn Michaels Says NXT Is The Only Brand Creating Fresh Stars
- Wrestlers Briefed About Cartel Threats Ahead Of AAA Triplemania Regia
- Jeff Jarrett On His Pairing With Debra In WWE, Whether Steve Austin’s Issues With Him Led To Their On-Air Split