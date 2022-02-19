wrestling / News

WWE Offers Injury Update On Bobby Lashley, Rumored Plan For Lashley At Wrestlemania

February 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bobby Lashley WWE Elimination Chamber Image Credit: WWE

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Bobby Lashley lost his WWE title without ever getting beaten, as he was taken out before he could enter the Chamber match. Seth Rollins powerbombed Austin Theory into Lashley’s pod, breaking it and causing Lashley to hit his head. The announce team revealed that Lashley was taken into “concussion protocol” and would no longer be in the match.

WWE has posted an update stating that Lashley will now travel back to the United States under medical supervision for additional tests.

According to PWInsider, the angle is meant to set up a match between Lashley and Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 38.

