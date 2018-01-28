WWE Officially Confirms EC3 Signing With NXT

– As previously reported, EC3 was shown sitting ringside at tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia, all but confirming reports that EC3 has signed with the company. Now, WWE.com has confirmed the former Impact Wrestling talent’s signing with the company. WWE announced that Ethan Carter III has signed with the NXT roster. You can read the full announcement below.

New NXT signee EC 3 made a surprise appearance at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA – While the red-hot action inside the ring at TakeOver: Philadelphia kept NXT fans on the edge of their seats, the surprise cameo of NXT’s newest blockbuster signing has the entire sports-entertainment world buzzing.

EC 3, a familiar face to many longtime WWE fans, made an unannounced appearance Saturday night, sitting among the NXT Universe inside the jam-packed Wells Fargo Center. A ring veteran of more than 15 years, EC 3 posed for WWE Network cameras as Mauro Ranallo confirmed that the brawny Superstar is NXT’s newest signee.

