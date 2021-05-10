wrestling / News
WWE Officials Reportedly Believe AEW Blood and Guts ‘Set Business Back 30 Years’
May 10, 2021 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that according to people in management in WWE, they were not fans of the Blood and Guts match on the last episode of AEW Dynamite. According to one person they spoke to, the match “just set the business back 30 years.” Officials “weren’t happy”, but wrestlers “loved it” because they “would love to do something like that themselves.”
