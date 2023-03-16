wrestling / News
WWE News: Omos Appears On What What Happens Live, Full Steve Austin vs. Rock WrestleMania 19 Match
March 16, 2023 | Posted by
– Omos was tending bar on a recent episode of Bravo’s What What Happens Live. As you can see below, the WWE star appeared on the Andy Cohen-hosted show as the bartender, setting up shots for Cohen and his guests, as you can see below:
It's SHOTSKI night on #WWHL tonight! @MusicKillsKate @DannyPellegrino pic.twitter.com/ERz9U8CDk7
— WWHL (@BravoWWHL) March 16, 2023
– WWE posted the full match between Steve Austin and The Rock from WrestleMania 19 on its YouTube account, as you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Original Plans for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, Why Other Plans Fell Through
- Jade Cargill Reacts To Charlotte Flair Posting Pic Of Her Ring Shape
- NXT Women’s Title May Be Vacated, New Champion To Be Determined At Stand & Deliver
- More Backstage Details on Bray Wyatt, His Status for WrestleMania 39