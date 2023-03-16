wrestling / News

WWE News: Omos Appears On What What Happens Live, Full Steve Austin vs. Rock WrestleMania 19 Match

March 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Omos WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

– Omos was tending bar on a recent episode of Bravo’s What What Happens Live. As you can see below, the WWE star appeared on the Andy Cohen-hosted show as the bartender, setting up shots for Cohen and his guests, as you can see below:

– WWE posted the full match between Steve Austin and The Rock from WrestleMania 19 on its YouTube account, as you can see below:

