wrestling / News

WWE News: OTM Picks Up Win In NXT In-Ring Return, Concept Art For John Tenta’s Golga Character

May 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT OTM 5-20-25 Image Credit: WWE

– OTM was victorious in their return the ring on WWE NXT. Lucian Price and Bronco Nima competed in their first match on NXT TV since January, dominating Chase U’s Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors to get the win:

– The WWE Vault YouTube account posted https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNSnSemXKDc9UEZ7m31wY9Q/community?lb=Ugkx6bIOYX5n0OFDJCj5vJrKK_DVZLPG6M6e target=new>some original concept art for John Tenta’s Golga character. Tenta returned to WWE as the Oddities member in 1998. You can see the images as put into a video by Twitter user Meng’s Mullet below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Earthquake, OTM, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading