WWE News: OTM Picks Up Win In NXT In-Ring Return, Concept Art For John Tenta’s Golga Character
– OTM was victorious in their return the ring on WWE NXT. Lucian Price and Bronco Nima competed in their first match on NXT TV since January, dominating Chase U’s Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors to get the win:
It was going well for @KaleDixonWWE and @WWE_URIAH… until it wasn't! 😅#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/O9bJgS7wSv
— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2025
– The WWE Vault YouTube account posted https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNSnSemXKDc9UEZ7m31wY9Q/community?lb=Ugkx6bIOYX5n0OFDJCj5vJrKK_DVZLPG6M6e target=new>some original concept art for John Tenta’s Golga character. Tenta returned to WWE as the Oddities member in 1998. You can see the images as put into a video by Twitter user Meng’s Mullet below:
WWE Vault released concept art for John Tenta's 1998 WWF return. Golga was almost named Plague, Pestilence, Anthrax, Hazard, or Contagion. Better yet, if you look at the final shot, they almost had him looking like Abyss years before Abyss pic.twitter.com/0rpC2qlJIi
— Meng's Mullet (@MengsMullet) May 20, 2025
