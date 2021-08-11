WWE News: Parker Boudreaux Cameos on This Week’s NXT, Gigi Dolan Allies With Jacy Jayne

– WWE Performance Center roster member Parker Boudreaux made a cameo on this week’s episode of NXT. During the face-to-face between Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole on tonight’s show, Boudreaux appeared as part of William Regal’s NXT security team. You can see a shot of him below:

– Gigi Dolin has allied with Jacy Jayne in a new bid for dominance. Tonight’s episode saw Dolan in a vignette where she said that wrestling wasn’t a 9 to 5 to her like it was to other stars and she was going to dominate the NXT women’s division, and she wouldn’t be alone. Soon after Dolan faced Amari Miller and had Jacy Jayne by her side. Dolan won with a new finisher: